Spec Ops: The Line writer joins Spider-Man developer Insomniac

Spec Ops: The Line and Star Wars Battlefront 2 writer Walt Williams has joined Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games.

Williams announced the news on his Twitter profile, through the tweet that you can see just below. While there's not too much information to go on right now about what Williams could potentially be working on, it's a pretty safe bet to say that the writer has just started working with the developer, rather than having worked with them previously.

I may have done a thing. pic.twitter.com/UsHNDsGDU1March 8, 2021 See more

Williams' most recent game release was Star Wars Squadrons, which EA released last year. Prior to that, Williams helped pen 2017's Star Wars Battlefront 2, in particular the campaign section which followed original protagonist Iden Versio, a character who starts out with the Imperial forces but eventually sides with the Rebels.

Just before Battlefront 2 launched in late 2017, Williams published a book on the games industry in September, called Significant Zero. The book takes readers on a behind-the-scenes tour of some of the biggest modern blockbuster franchises around, including the likes of BioShock, Civilization, Mafia, and more, while also casting a critical eye over the industry's addition to violence, as Williams himself puts it.

Going forward, there's not really any clues to go on as to what project Williams and Insomniac will collaborate on. Looking to the immediate future for the developer, Insomniac has Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart scheduled to launch as a major PS5 exclusive in June, and the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales certainly set up another adventure in the Spider-Verse from Insomniac further down the line, but there's been no word on a sequel to either project just yet.

