Space Mountain is the next Disney ride to get a board game

The Disney parks are slowly continuing their tabletop takeover, and a Space Mountain board game is now on the way.

Set for launch this October, Space Mountain: All Systems Go is a competitive race to the finish between two and four players that'll take up to 40 minutes to complete. Your aim is to visit all five 'Starports' (e.g. the Space Mountains of Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland) before anyone else. Along the way, you'll dodge dangers like wormholes and pilot rockets that resemble the ride vehicles. Your adventure in the Space Mountain board game also begins by rolling with a dice tower shaped like the iconic Launch Bay.

This is just the latest of the board games based on Disney parks; Funko recently unveiled a Big Thunder Mountain board game, and the company launched The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits before that. Meanwhile, Space Mountain: All Systems Go publisher Ravensburger developed a Jungle Cruise Adventure Game back in 2020.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

"As huge Disney Parks fans, the team was excited to take on the challenge to transform another attraction into a tabletop game experience," said Ravensburger's head of games, Cassidy Werner, in the official press release. "Space Mountain: All Systems Go captures the excitement of the Space Mountain attraction and delivers it to players in the comfort of their own homes."

Although it isn't available for pre-order yet, the Space Mountain board game should become available soon. When it does, it'll probably be one of the hotter Disney gifts to buy fans this Holiday season.

