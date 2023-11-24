It sure sounds like the Assassin's Creed Mirage studio is already working on more Assassin's Creed.

Earlier today, November 24, veteran writer and developer Rik Godwin announced via the tweet below that he'd joined Ubisoft Bordeaux, where Assassin's Creed Mirage was primarily developed. Godwin has joined the studio as a lead writer, and he's going to work on something to do with Assassin's Creed.

As it's the end of my first official week on the job:I am ridiculously delighted to announce I am now Lead Writer at Ubisoft Bordeaux, working on the Assassin's Creed franchise! pic.twitter.com/F2b2l6nqskNovember 24, 2023 See more

That sure makes it sound like Ubisoft Bordeaux is gearing up to work on more Assassin's Creed games. The prospect of an Assassin's Creed-dedicated studio working on more Assassin's Creed stuff is a little unsurprising, sure, but it does give us an idea about what Ubisoft Bordeaux's future looks like after Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches in January 2024.

Considering the vast number of upcoming Assassin's Creed games that Ubisoft has in development right now, another one on the pile also isn't a huge surprise. Bordeaux could also be assisting another Ubisoft studio with an Assassin's Creed project. We've still got the likes of Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, Codename Jade, Invictus, and Assassin's Creed Infinity to look forward to in the coming years. Yes, that's five more Assassin's Creed games in the works, and that's just what we know of.

If you're thinking this whole thing could be the start of DLC for Mirage, rather than a new game, that's unlikely. In July, Mirage's director shot down the possibility of DLC, so unless Ubisoft Bordeaux has had a big change of heart since then, DLC for the latest entry looks incredibly unlikely.

Read up on our Assassin's Creed Mirage best skills guide if you're just starting out Basim's adventure in Baghdad.