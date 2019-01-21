Soulja Boy promises Fortnite on his next gaming console, Epic immediately calls him out

Say all what you want about artist turned legally questionable entrepreneur Soulja Boy's business practices, but the purveyor of unlicensed (and horribly overpriced) gaming emulators refuses to back down in an uphill battle.

After flogging a bizarre lineup of plug and play consoles last year, before having them pulled from his online store, Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) doubled down on his efforts by auctioning all manner of knock off hardware, from DVD players to weird PSP ripoffs.

Goodness knows how his legal team is handling it all, but the rapper recently appeared on the Everyday Struggle podcast to talk about his ongoing exploits in the games market, defending his range of products as perfectly valid purchases, and even suggesting that Nintendo has expressed interest in working with him in future.

"It's not a scam", explained Cortez Way, when questioned about the pricing and operating system of his home system, the Soulja Box. "Every game on there is licensed. There's 800 pre-installed games that are licensed. I sold a million dollars in one day, and Nintendo approached me [...] because they're trying to see what the f**k going on. This young black kid made a million dollars in 24 hours and our games are on his console, we want in!"

The debate didn't end there, however. When asked whether Fortnite would be playable on the Soulja Box, Cortez Way said "Yes, we're working on it. Not this one, on the next one you can." That's quite the promise, except Epic Games, Fortnite's developer, has already called it out as bogus.

In a statement to DualShockers, Epic's Senior PR Manager Nick Chester responded to Soulja Boy's comment by explaining that “No, you can’t play Fortnite on a rooted or jailbroken device due to anti-cheat measures." So there you have it, those who were excited to play Fortnite on the next generation of Soulja Boxes will sadly have to make do with more unlicensed ROMS from a variety of consoles past and present.

We've reached out to Cortez Way himself to see if he wishes to respond to Epic's clarification, but I'm sure this won't be the last we're hearing of Soulja Boy and his brand of sketchy gaming hardware.

