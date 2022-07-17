Soulframe is a new free-to-play MMORPG from the makers of Warframe

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has unveiled Soulframe, a brand-new fantasy MMORPG.

The shiny new game - a trailer for which debuted at TennoCon 2022 over the weekend - will be another free-to-play, open world adventure and yes, as the name suggests, it will be loosely connected to its predecessor Warframe as it's set in a "sister" universe.

Here's a scene-setting cinematic teaser to get you in the mood:

"With Soulframe's worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favorites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up," explained creative director, Geoff Crookes.

"Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding, and we'll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration."

With Crookes' move to Soulframe, DE founding member Rebecca Ford is set to take on the creative director role at Warframe.

"It is an honor, and an emotional one at that, to be a part of Warframe’s future in the Creative Director role," Ford said. "Even more of an honor is being able to do it with members of the team growing into roles that form Warframe’s new leadership. You know some of this team already, and there are many new faces behind the scenes. They are wonderful people who I deeply respect, and as we work through the transition I know you’ll feel the same."

ICYMI, Digital Extremes has revealed the next big expansion heading to the sci-fi shooter: Duviri Paradox (opens in new tab).

Announced during this weekend's TennoCon, Duviri Paradox is set to release at the end of this year - "winter" (or Q4 for our friends south of the Equator) is all we're being told for now - and is reportedly "flirting with rogue-like elements" for the first time. We'll get to play as an outlaw known as the Drifter in a new open world-based expansion to Warframe and "fight to break free from Duviri’s endless daily cycle of death and rebirth".

Before Duviri Paradox arrives, however, we'll get an interim update, Veilbreaker, will include the game's 50th Warframe, Styanax, and bring back Kahl.