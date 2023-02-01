Sony's killing the PlayStation Plus Collection in a few months, so claim these 19 games ASAP

On May 9, Sony is ending the PlayStation Plus Collection, which previously provided PS5 users with a massive, instant collection of backwards compatible PS4 games.

Introduced at the PS5 launch, the PS Plus Collection initially offered subscribers 20 games to download from a pool of the PS4's best, ranging from Bloodborne to Fallout 4. While it initially seemed this would be a limited-time promotion, it's now been in place for over two years, and only one game - Persona 5 - has been removed from the collection in that time.

As with the traditional PS Plus games (now part of the PS Plus Essential monthly lineup) anything you claim from the Collection will remain as part of your library as long as you're a subscriber. That means that you can still add these games to your library until the Collection is shut down on May 9. And you should! These are some of the best PS4 games available. The only catch is that they can only be claimed directly from a PS5 console.

Here's the full list of 19 games currently in the PS Plus Collection.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy 15

God of War

Infamous Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Many of these games remain available in the Game Catalog available in the higher PS Plus tiers, though not all of them. The Last of Us Remastered and a few third-party titles are not part of the service.

If you're looking for something new to play, check out our guide to the best games of 2023 - there've already been some bangers.