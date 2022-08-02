Sony is not going to like this hilariously bad God of War ripoff on Xbox

There's a boldfaced ripoff of God of War hanging out on the Xbox store, and if you want to experience it first hand, you should grab it before Sony lays down the banhammer.

To be completely transparent, my own curiosity in... *checks notes* "War Gods Zeus of Child" hasn't reached the point where I'm willing to throw down $4 to play it (opens in new tab), but I have watched a few playthroughs on YouTube (opens in new tab). It's bad, for sure, but it's the kind of bad that has that strange alluring power to make you want to know more about it.

Why is there no sound? Why is Kratos fighting Resident Evil monsters? Why is Kratos referred to as the "warning god?" - as if the obvious use of Fortnite's Kratos model isn't enough to draw both Sony and Epic's legal teams out of the woods like bears on honey.

"War Gods Zeus of Child is a great war game," reads the game's humble synopsis. "Destroy all enemies and creatures with the Zeus War Gods of challange [sic]."

The description goes on to suggest you should "kill them all with your gun," but in all the gameplay I've seen Kratos just has his faithful axe. "Launch attacks with various combos. Reach the highest monster kills without dying. Feel the power of the warning god." Well, if you put it that way.



As Eurogamer (opens in new tab) notes, War Gods Zeus of Child seems to be part of the Xbox Creators Collection, which means it wasn't put through the certification and approval processes that would normally filter out games like these before they appear on a storefront. Still, it seems almost miraculous that it's even existed long enough for me to write this article. Surely, it's only a matter of time before it gets the axe.

Here are some legally sound games like God of War that you can play.