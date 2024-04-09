Sonic the Hedgehog producer says the franchise's upcoming movies will become "Avengers-level events"

Sonic the Hedgehog is going up a gear. According to one of the franchise's executive producers, the movies are heading toward "Avengers-level events," while TV shows, like the upcoming Knuckles, will be used as "character studies".

"We got really excited about the idea of expanding our characters in our world into television, specifically, because it gives us a platform to really do character studies," executive producer Toby Ascher told Paste .

"We knew that, with Shadow coming into Sonic 3 and some of the bigger things that we want to do, the Sonic franchise on the movie side is going to be these Avengers-level events. They’re going to be these big, exciting stories that have a lot of different characters. And so what television did for us is it gave us time to go into some of the more supporting characters in depth and really build them out in cool ways."

Knuckles, which sees Idris Elba return to voice the titular echidna, will consist of six episodes and is coming to Paramount Plus on April 26. The show will take place between the second and third Sonic movies as Knuckles trains Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of the echidna warrior. And, by the sound of it, we're going to get a pretty good insight into Knuckles as a character.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the next big-screen offering in the franchise, is set to hit cinemas on December 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.