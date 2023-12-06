Skyrim's controversial new paid modding platform gets one thing right: banning AI mods

By Ali Jones
published

Creations hasn't gone down well, but Bethesda's taking a big stance

Skyrim
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Skyrim mods made available on the game's new Creations platform will not be allowed to contain any content produced through generative AI.

Earlier this week, Bethesda released a substantial Skyrim update that bundled in the already somewhat unpopular Creation Club with an official modding platform, forming the new 'Creations' menu. The Creations hub is, for all intents and purposes, another attempt to make paid mods a thing, and it's been met with an outpouring of disappointment from Starfield modders who say they'll still never charge for their work, regardless of Bethesda's efforts.

Frustrating as yet another bite at the paid mods apple might be, there is at least one positive to stem from the Creations. In an FAQ, Bethesda discusses ways in which modders looking to sell their work for money would get their mods on the Creations storefront. In the end, it'll be Bethesda who decides on what's available to sell, based on whether or not you're a member of its new Verified Creator Program. 

But the studio also clarifies that anything you sell won't be allowed to hinge on any other mods, must be entirely new work, and perhaps most interestingly, "cannot contain anything produced through generative AI."

That's likely a stance pertaining primarily to copyright - if Bethesda's going to sell content, it has to have the rights to do so, and generative AI can cause issues on that front. There are some generators that don't use any copyrighted work, but it's likely easier for Bethesda to simply instate a blanket ban against the technology. 

But even if this is just a legal stance, it remains a stance, and if Creations is paving the way for Starfield modding, as some are speculating, then Bethesda may also be attaching this stance to its new flagship IP and one of the biggest games of the year. Creations might not be hugely popular within the current audience, but it'll be interesting to see what impact it has on the broader modding scene by cutting AI out of the equation entirely.

Phil Spencer wants Starfield to be a 12-year hit, just like Skyrim.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.