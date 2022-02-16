Skrulls take over for Iron Man, Venom, Hulk, and more in Marvel's May variant covers

The Skrulls are back in a big way in the Marvel Universe - and not so coincidently, also the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in 2022.

As a companion to a Secret Invasion follow-up in May by writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili starring Nick Fury and Maria Hill, Marvel is publishing a series of variant covers throughout its comics line depicting Skrull versions of Marvel heroes. And because the premise of the original 2008 Secret Invasion and the 2022 follow-up is about Skrull agents secretly infiltrating Earth, unlike past variant cover themes that featured Gwen Stacy (or Carnage, or others) mashed up with other heroes, these Skrullified heroes have some potential to be the real deal.

Skrulls hiding on Earth is also expected to be the focus on the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney Plus streaming series reuniting Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury) and Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos) along with new stars Olivia Coleman and Emilia Clarke.

Here's a look at the Skrulls variant cover schedule of titles and artists along with the first batch of 17 covers Marvel released.

On sale May 4

Captain Marvel #38 by Stephen Segovia

by Stephen Segovia Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 by Ernanda Souza

by Ernanda Souza Shang-Chi #12 by Ron Lim

by Ron Lim Venom #8 by Inhyuk Lee

by Inhyuk Lee X-Men #11 by Javier Garrón

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale May 11

Amazing Spider-Man #3 by Salvador Larroca

by Salvador Larroca Avengers #56 by David Lopez

by David Lopez Black Panther #6 by Khary Randolph

by Khary Randolph Iron Man #20 by Pasqual Ferry

by Pasqual Ferry Moon Knight #11 by Francesco Manna

by Francesco Manna Silver Surfer Rebirth #5 by Mico Suayan

by Mico Suayan Spider-Punk #2 by John Tyler Christopher

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale May 18

Eternals #12 by Nao Fuji

by Nao Fuji Fantastic Four #44 by Lucas Werneck

by Lucas Werneck Iron Fist #4 by Sergio Dávila

by Sergio Dávila Silk #5 by Kael Ngu

by Kael Ngu Strange #3 by Leonardo Romero

by Leonardo Romero Wolverine #21 by Trevor Von Eeden

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

On sale May 25

Amazing Spider-Man #4 by Jan Bazaldua

by Jan Bazaldua Avengers Forever #6 by Phil Noto

by Phil Noto Carnage #3 by Björn Barends

by Björn Barends Ghost Rider #4 by David Baldeón

by David Baldeón Hulk #7 by Junggeun Yoon

by Junggeun Yoon Immortal X-Men #3 by Nicoletta Baldari

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The original Secret Invasion ranks high on our list of the most impactful Marvel Comics events of all time.