Skater XL delay announced with a teaser for a new map

A Skater XL delay means its early July release date has been pushed back by at least a few weeks.

The skateboarding game was originally set to hit PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on July 7. The new Skater XL release date is July 28 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, while developer Easy Day Studios says it will share the new date for Skate XL's Switch version some time "in the coming weeks".

The studio shared the news on Skater XL's official Twitter account, saying the delay was "due in part to things out of our control".

What is up, guys! We just wanted to let you know that 1.0 will be launching on July 28, a few weeks later than the original date. Despite our best efforts, and due in part to things out of our control, we will be moving the launch of Skater XL 1.0 on PS4,XB1, and PC to July 28th pic.twitter.com/OaRw2n21DLJune 6, 2020

We appreciate your understanding and want to thank you all for being the best community in all of gaming! Here is a first look at Easy Day High School to hold you over 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z8hzQZ04XvJune 6, 2020

The last tweet of the announcement also offers an educational teaser for the new high school map Easy Day is working on. That is an extremely grindable lunch table.

Though we'll have to wait a while longer for the official Skater XL release date to arrive, you can still play the game right now on PC. It's been available on Steam Early Access since December 2018, with extensive community feedback and a growing mod community helping to shape Skater XL's direction since then. Considering all that, this is a relatively minor setback.

Though they're both very much their own thing, Skater XL has inevitably drawn comparison to Session; while the latter gladly welcomes comparisons to "Demon's Souls on a skateboard", Skater XL is aiming to be more of an approachable, but still expressive, instrument for virtual skating creativity .