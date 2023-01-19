Sins of Sinister #1 seems to Sinister-ize even more X-Men

The new X-Men event story 'Sins of Sinister' in which the world is remade in the image of classic X-Men villain Mister Sinister (a la 1995's Age of Apocalypse) will kick off in January 25's Sins of Sinister #1.

Before current X-titles Immortal X-Men, X-Men Red, and Legion of X are put on hold for three months and relaunched as Immoral X-Men, Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers, titles set within the timeline of Sins of Sinister (again Age of Apocalypse style) Sins of Sinister #1 sets the stage for the timeline shift.

A brand new preview of interior pages from the one-shot by writer Kieron Gillen, artists Lucas Werneck and Bryan Valenza, and letterer Clayton Cowles follows up directly on the surprise cliffhanger ending of Immortal X-Men #10 which revealed that Xavier secretly has a Mister Sinister-esque red diamond on his forehead hidden under his Cerebro helmet.

The pages seem to imply that Sinister has infiltrated further mutants in some way, as he appears to be spawning a whole group of Cyclops clones he refers to as "my me's."

(Yes, it's all very weird as clone stuff tends to be - especially when Mister Sinister is involved).

They also give us our second glimpse of the seemingly Sinister-ized Xavier, but we'll have to wait till the full issue is released to gain any more real insight into how and why Xavier is apparently connected to Sinister.

Here's a gallery of the pages, along with the cover by Leinil Francis Yu:

Sins of Sinister #1 kicks off the event, which will run for three months across its three relaunched titles for nine issues in all, capped off by a finale one-shot titled Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1 in April.

