Sinful Peter Parker terrorizes MJ in the game-changing Amazing Spider-Man #35

OK, this is a big one. Marvel has been teasing The Amazing Spider-Man #35 for months now as being the issue that will steer the course of Peter Parker's adventures for the next couple of years.

Don't believe us? Here's the publisher's short and to the point synopsis for the issue:

"This sets up the next 24 issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Do. Not. Miss. This."

That doesn't give much away about what actually happens in the issue, but thankfully we have an exclusive preview that offers more of a sense of what's going on. And it doesn't look good for MJ. Or Paul. Or Peter, really, who seems to be burning a lot of bridges with his friends. Just call him the unfriendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

You can check out some finished pages from the new issue in the gallery below...

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In case you've not been following the series recently, Peter Parker is currently "infected with the sins" of the Green Goblin and going on a bit of a rampage. He's already met and taken brutal revenge on Kraven the Hunter by burying him alive, and now it looks like he's coming for Mary Jane and her partner Paul, the son of the villainous (if now dead) Rabin.

If you were worried about Kraven, by the way, he's fine - Norman Osborn dug him up last month.

Here's John Romita Jr.'s cover for the issue, inked by Scott Hanna and colored by Marcio Menyz.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Amazing Spider-Man #35 is written by Zeb Wells, drawn by Patrick Gleason, colored by Marcio Menyz and lettered by Joe Caramagna. It's published by Marvel Comics on October 11.

In other Spider-Man news, Marvel yesterday revealed a whole wardrobe-full of cool skins for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game, via a raft of variant edition covers. You can check all of those out right here.

