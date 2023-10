Marvel Comics shows off a whole wardrobe of unlockable Marvel's Spider-Man 2 skins on variant comic covers

We're just weeks away from the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5, and Marvel Comics is celebrating with a previously unannounced slate of variant covers showing off ten of the unlockable suits available in the game - five belonging to Peter Parker, and five belonging to Miles Morales.

We're not just talking palette swap costumes either. These are totally redesigned duds for each hero including a fierce looking 'Apunkalyptic Suit' for Peter Parker, a full-on Tokusatsu-style sci-fi suit for Miles Morales, and more. The covers will appear on Spider-Man related titles throughout November and December.

Here's a gallery of all the variant covers, followed by a list of the artists as well as the issue and release date of each one:

November 8

Amazing Spider-Man #37, Peter Parker Apunkalyptic Suit by Jerad Marantz

November 15

Superior Spider-Man #1, Peter Parker Aurantia Suit by Raf Grassetti

November 22

Amazing Spider-Man #38, Peter Parker Stone Monkey Suit by Victoria Ying

November 29

Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First Strike #1 , Miles Morales Red Spectre Suit by Sweeney Boo

December 6

Amazing Spider-Man #39 , Peter Parker Tactical Suit by Joel Mandish

December 13

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13, Miles Morales Agimat Suit by Anthony Francisco

December 20

Amazing Spider-Man #40 , Peter Parker 25th Century Suit by Anthony Francisco

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20 on Playstation 5.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release with our handy listing.