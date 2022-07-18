Sims devs clarify new Create a Sim rules after stating "LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life"

By published

"LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life and not a toggle to be switched on and off"

Best Sims 4 Expansions
(Image credit: EA Games / Maxis)

The Sims 4 developer says the game's new sexual orientation options cannot be switched off as "LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life."

In an effort to make its long-running simulation series more inclusive, developer Maxis recently announced that you will soon be able to pick your Sims' sexual preferences in The Sims 4. This will be introduced in a free update to the base game later this month.

In a brilliant show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community, the developer has stated that players will not be able to turn off the new sexuality options. "While we try to give players the option to toggle certain gameplay features, LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life and not a toggle to be switched on and off," the company wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab).

See more

A tweet on The Sims 4 official Twitter page (opens in new tab) clarified how the new sexual preference options will work when creating a new Sim or using one you've made previously. Following the update, if you leave your Sims' settings unchanged, they will "romantically behave as they currently do with no inherent attraction to a gender." By default, your Sims' sexual orientation can change as they experience romantic interactions with others, and they will "WooHoo" with any gender. 

See more

"The Sims team understands that sexual orientation is vital, complex and inherent to how people experience the world and find community. By consulting nonprofit organizations It Gets Better and GLAAD, The Sims 4 has created a detailed and affirming option for players to experiment with various forms of sexual orientation for their Sims," said the developer.

Build the best world for your virtual friends with our Sims 4 guide

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.