Sims devs clarify new Create a Sim rules after stating "LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life"

The Sims 4 developer says the game's new sexual orientation options cannot be switched off as "LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life."

In an effort to make its long-running simulation series more inclusive, developer Maxis recently announced that you will soon be able to pick your Sims' sexual preferences in The Sims 4. This will be introduced in a free update to the base game later this month.

In a brilliant show of support for the LGBTQIA+ community, the developer has stated that players will not be able to turn off the new sexuality options. "While we try to give players the option to toggle certain gameplay features, LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life and not a toggle to be switched on and off," the company wrote in a blog post (opens in new tab).

Best part of the whole article! pic.twitter.com/ZveMbRuigdJuly 15, 2022 See more

A tweet on The Sims 4 official Twitter page (opens in new tab) clarified how the new sexual preference options will work when creating a new Sim or using one you've made previously. Following the update, if you leave your Sims' settings unchanged, they will "romantically behave as they currently do with no inherent attraction to a gender." By default, your Sims' sexual orientation can change as they experience romantic interactions with others, and they will "WooHoo" with any gender.

If you do not change their settings in Create a Sim, your Sim & pre-existing Sims will romantically behave as they currently do with no inherent attraction to a gender, attraction shifting through gameplay, & they will WooHoo with any gender. This remains the default for Sims.July 16, 2022 See more

"The Sims team understands that sexual orientation is vital, complex and inherent to how people experience the world and find community. By consulting nonprofit organizations It Gets Better and GLAAD, The Sims 4 has created a detailed and affirming option for players to experiment with various forms of sexual orientation for their Sims," said the developer.

Build the best world for your virtual friends with our Sims 4 guide.