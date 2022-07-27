Sims 4 glitch takes years off your Sims' lives

The Sims 4 just got a new update and a glitch that slid in with the patch is making Sims age up well before their time.

Reports of the issue have been pretty widespread, as fansite Sims Community (opens in new tab) notes. Sims are quickly progressing through their various life stages - teens are becoming young adults, adults are becoming elders, and so on. Community testing (opens in new tab) suggests that transitions from a housing lot to a different screen, like the world map or Create a Sim, are speeding up the age process, and that the issue is tied to alternate Sim lifespan options.

The devs are currently working on a fix, and they've got a temporary solution for affected players in the meantime. As explained on Twitter (opens in new tab), "we are currently investigating instances involving Sims auto-aging up in saves using the Short or Long lifespan. We recommend temporarily playing in or creating new saves with the default/'normal' lifespan, as we work towards a solution."

There's no clear indication yet of whether you'll be able to revert any accidentally aged Sims, so you might want to back up your save files to be on the safe side for now.

Besides the aging glitch, the July 26 update introduced a number of new features. The most notable of these is a set of options that let you define your Sims' sexual orientations - as the devs note, "LGBTQIA+ identities are a fact of life."

The update also revamps the phone interface, adds a host of new body hair options to make your Sims fuzzy, and lets you build curved walls at long last. You can get the full details on the intended features at the official site (opens in new tab).

