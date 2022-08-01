Silent Hills is being remade in Dreams, and it looks stunning

Silent Hills is being remade in Dreams, and it's everything we want it to be.

Seeing developers pull the plug on projects we've gotten sufficiently hyped for can be pretty heartbreaking. Despite the fact many years have now gone by, survival horror fans are still lamenting the loss of Hideo Kojima's cancelled Silent Hill game. The very promising Silent Hills was officially canned all the way back in 2015, but it lives on thanks to PlayStation's game creation tool Dreams.

As spotted by PlayStation Lifestyle (opens in new tab), DrJones20 shared their own version of Silent Hills on the PlayStation subreddit (opens in new tab). "Silent Hills getting cancelled was disappointing so I felt compelled to make it," says the user. They began working on the project in 2019 and recently showed off the game's impressive graphical overhaul in a side-by-side comparison video.

As you can see from the footage below, the visuals now have the same dark and gloomy feel as the real thing. The atmosphere also feels very Silent Hill, and it's probably not one you'll want to play just before hitting the hay.

"Based on P.T., Silent Hills is a vision of how the game could have been -- Domestic homicides are soaring in the town of Silent Hill and the local police is overwhelmed," reads the game's description. "Jeffrey Harper, a cop from Brahms, is one of many sent to help the Silent Hill police."

If you're feeling brave, you can try out this fan-made Silent Hills for yourself. You'll find it in Dreams on PS5 and PS4 by searching "Silent Hills (Full Game)". This isn't the only P.T.-inspired fan project we've seen recently. One very talented creator has rebuilt the terrifying teaser demo using a leaked version of Halo Infinite's Forge mode. With all this fan-made content, maybe Konami will take the hint and finally give us a new entry in the long-dormant horror series.

