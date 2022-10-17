Silent Hill teaser P.T. hacked to work on an unmodified PS5

Lance McDonald , a well-known video game modder, has posted on Twitter that he’s found a method of getting P.T. onto an unmodified PS5. His video shows the game running on a standard PS5, which is the first instance of this happening to the best of our knowledge, at least since shortly after the console’s launch.

hahahahhHAHHAHA I got P.T. working on a fully updated, non-jailbroken PlayStation 5! Eat shit, Konami! This console has never been jailbroken, I was able to transfer a hacked PS4 emulator from a different jailbroken PS5 using USB backup to unlock the game on my main PS5! pic.twitter.com/fDTklXVg1nOctober 17, 2022

P.T. was actually unintentionally playable on the PS5 for a short time before being pulled, although Konami stated that it would never be backwards compatible. That is, until this work-around was discovered.

However, if you’re looking to get P.T. running on your PS5, it’s a little more complicated than just downloading the app, and you will require a second, modified PS5, which let’s be real, you likely don’t have lying around. For this to work, you need a ‘jailbroken’ PS5.

Jailbreaking refers to modifying a console to bypass restrictions placed on it by a manufacturer. On the PS5, this allows the system to install software and features that go beyond what Sony intended. This is the part where we should say, jailbreaking your system isn’t a great idea as it will get you banned on PSN, and can potentially cause your system to break entirely.

However, if you’re just curious about how this works, you need access to P.T. on your account so you can download the teaser on your jailbroken PS5, back up the game on a USB, and then bring that USB to your unmodified PS5 to install it. That’s a simplification of the method, and for anyone who doesn’t mess around with the software of their consoles to mod it, it’s not something you’re going to be able to do.

It’s a shame too, as P.T. has become one of the most elusive modern video games. It was released back in 2014, and after some puzzle-solving, it was discovered that it was a teaser for a now-canceled Hideo Kojima lead Silent Hills. That game famously never came out after Konami had a messy split with Kojima, and eventually, the publisher pulled the game, making it impossible to get access to unless you already had it on your PS4.