Silent Hill Reboot rumoured to be revealed at the Game Awards

Rumours suggest that a Silent Hill Reboot for PS5 will be announced at the Game Awards.

The latest rumour comes from a Twitter post shared by business analyst, Roberto Serrano, who hinted that the World Premiere of a new Silent Hill game will be revealed by Konami at the Game Awards on December 10.

RUMOR👀12.10 THE GAME AWARDS - World PremiereKONAMI | PS5SILENT HILL_Picture not representative of any official announcement pic.twitter.com/MBt0ONle7zOctober 31, 2020

A Silent Hill reboot has been rumoured for quite some time now, raising questions about whether it’s time for a new title in the iconic, horror franchise. Recently, we reported that the rumours that Sony is working on a new Silent Hill game are reportedly “credible”, according to industry figure Imran Khan. On a Kinda Funny podcast, Khan said, “I know that the people who are rumoured to be involved in Silent Hill are working on something."

Additionally, there were rumours earlier this year that suggested that the Silent Hill reboot is in the works for PS5 and talks for a Silent Hills revival are ongoing. Apparently, the new Silent Hill is coming from SIE Japan Studio and is being led by Keiichiro Toama, director and writer of the original Silent Hill. PT was originally on track to become a new title in the franchise, but it was canned after the release of the demo.

To add more fuel to the fire, Konami themselves tweeted in July this year about going easy on rumours... before sharing a link to a brand new Silent Hill twitter account , that has since been verified, in response to fan speculation.

We should add that even though these whispers of a new Silent Hill title are getting louder, nothing has been confirmed by Sony or Konami at the moment, but perhaps we’ll be seeing a new game very soon.