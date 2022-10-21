Silent Hill 2 remake system requirements make for a pretty beefy horror spectacle

Konami has released the PC specs for the Silent Hill 2 remake, and it's clear it's going to be much larger than the original, with it taking up 50-times as much space on your hard drive.

Just this week, Konami revealed the Bloober Team-led Silent Hill 2 remake. It's clear from the footage shown, this is a top-to-bottom remake, with the game being designed entirely as a third-person modern horror game.

Confirming that, the specs show the fairly impressive hardware you're going to have to own to play. Here is a full list of the PC requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

Here are the PC recommended specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 2080RTX or AMD Radeon™ 6800XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device.

We can see just how far gaming has come in 21 years by comparing the upcoming game to the 2001 original. The obvious comparison is that Silent Hill 2 originally only took up 1.8 GB (via GameSystemRequirements (opens in new tab)), whereas the remake is asking for 50GB. The original also ran on 64MB of RAM, whereas you're going to want 16GB to get the most out of Bloober Team's effort. The original also only asked for a 32MB graphics card, where you will need something upwards of an Nvidia 2080RTX to reach the best settings.

With this being a complete redo of the original game, it's going to be fascinating to see what Bloober Team does with the remake, and how it updates the classic for a modern age. But hey, even if it doesn't hit, there are a ton of new Silent Hill projects on the way, including Silent Hill f, which is set in 1960s Japan

Want something spooky to play this Halloween? Check out our list of the best horror games.