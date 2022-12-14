Silent Hill 2 remake studio announces another "all-new survival-horror game"

The studio behind the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team, has announced it is working on an "all-new survival-horror game" with a new publisher.

Bloober Team tweets: "Horror fans, rejoice! #BlooberTeam is working on an all-new survival-horror game and @PrivateDivision steps in as the global publisher." The rest of the tweet reads: "It's all in early development and we will share more details about this game in the future."

If you're curious about Private Division, this publisher is based in the US and has worked on games such as The Outer Worlds, Hades, OlliOlli World, Rollerdome, and more. We're sure you're familiar with Bloober's work, but just in case you're not - the Polish studio is known mostly for its survival horror games such as Blair Witch, The Medium, Layers of Fear, and more.

The developer must be busy at the moment, considering that alongside this new IP, Bloober is also working on the Silent Hill 2 remake , as well as another game in the Layers of Fear series, appropriately named Layers of Fears. It sounds like development might be wrapping up on at least one of these projects though as Silent Hill 2 Remake is reportedly nearly done, and a release date is expected soon .

In other Bloober news, it was also recently announced that the studio's 2021 game The Medium is being adapted for TV . We don't have any kind of timeframe for the show yet, but it's set to be a collaboration between Bloober and Polish production company Platige Image, with Oscar-nominated director Tomasz Bagiński and Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno leading the project. So you can count on it being somewhat faithful to the source material.