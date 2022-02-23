Is a Sifu easy mode update coming and can you make the game easier

A Sifu easy mode update is destined to divide players, between those with a "git gud" mentality who don't think anyone should get an easier ride, and those struggling with the fairly brutal difficulty who just want to be able to enjoy the game. It's been one of the most requested features to be added since launch, and it isn't difficult to see why – the PS5 trophy details suggest that only around 13% of players have actually beaten the game so far, and that's before taking on the optional additional challenges to reach the true ending. If you're patiently waiting on a Sifu easy mode update then here's what we know about it so far, along with advice for making the game easier in the meantime.

Hey! So it's weird I get to help break news but yes #Sifu is getting #accessibility updates post-launch.- Better captions- High Contrast Mode on PS4/5 (was on PC, but not PS4/5 at launch due to a bug)- Difficulty Modes. Both easier & harder, similar to Metroid Dread's update. https://t.co/9pFTOmfvnRFebruary 11, 2022 See more

In a Twitch stream interview with Steve Saylor, a blind gamer and accessibility advocate, co-founder of Sloclap Pierro Tarno revealed that several accessibility updates were in the works. One of these is based around difficulty, both easier and harder, so we know that a Sifu easy mode update is on the way from that information. Although no date has yet been set for when that will happen, there have already been several updates released for the game, so it's clear that Sloclap are not resting on their laurels post-launch.

Can you make Sifu easier now

While you wait for the Sifu easy mode update, there are a couple of tricks you can use to help you make progress. Although these won't make the combat any easier, you can exploit aspects of the Sifu age system and autosaves to keep your age as low as possible.

Once you've finished an encounter, look for the three swirling dots in the bottom right corner of the screen as highlighted, indicating the game is autosaving. This means that if you quit the game, you'll return to this location until you reach the next checkpoint marked by the same indicator. However, the game also records any deaths and age advances after this point, meaning if you die a few times then quit you'll return to this location but at your older age when you resume.

There are two methods to exploit this, and retain your younger age. The first is to quickly pause the game if you're about to be defeated then quit, which will allow you to restart the encounter at your original age – crucially you must pause and quit before you die otherwise the death will register on your save.

The second method involves entirely exiting the game at a certain point, say midway through a level or at the start of a boss fight, then manually backing up your save file. Return to the game, and if you die too many times during the next section you can quit and copy your previous save file back in, then try again from the original resume point and age. On PS4, this can be done with a USB stick for speed or via the PS+ cloud, but on PS5 your only option is the PS+ cloud so you need to have an active subscription to try this.