Short King Martin Scorsese has relatable reason as to why he doesn't go to the cinema

Legendary director Martin Scorsese may be the king of the big screen, but he rarely gets to see his own films, or any movies for that matter, on said big screen. Why you might ask? Well, he just doesn't like to visit the movie theater, and his reasons why are more than relatable.

In an interview with Variety , the Killers of the Flower Moon director expressed why he has stopped visiting theaters: “I don’t do that. People talk and move around a lot. I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me” said The Wolf of Wall Street director, who reportedly stands at 5 foot 3 inches tall. “It’s the same with Broadway — I can’t go to the theater. There’s someone in front of me, and I can’t see the stage or hear the show.” As a bunch of short kings and queens ourselves, we find that very relatable Marty.

But it looks like Scorsese still enjoys the cinematic experience in some capacity as the director pointed out later in the interview that he visits IMAX theaters from time to time, and although this means sometimes seeing some films later, he doesn't have to deal with others blocking his view. “I really enjoy IMAX as I get older. You go in, you can sit up in the back, and you’re sort of looking up,” said Scorsese.

For those unfamiliar with an IMAX cinema experience, the screen is notably big and makes all the difference, sometimes up to 40% larger than a standard movie screen. Not only this but the seats are positioned in a way that your field of view is opened. However, despite how he watches new releases, Scorsese made it known that he still deems it essential to support new movies, “It’s very important to me to support films while they’re on the big screen. I just wait a while,” he concluded.