Here's why She-Hulk doesn't acknowledge the Blip, according to head writer Jessica Gao

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have made reference to the giant Celestial that has been sticking out of the ocean since the events of Eternals, but you shouldn't expect it to nod to the Blip anytime soon. In a recent interview, head writer Jessica Gao was asked why the Marvel comedy doesn't acknowledge the years in between Infinity War and Endgame – and her answer was pretty candid.

"So many shows and movies in the MCU have already kind of covered that," she told Lifehacker. "You know, it's been talked about a lot that it just felt like, 'Okay, so many people have already covered that territory that we've accepted it. We live in a world where that's already happened and people have already moved on."

Set a few months after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law centers on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a 30-something lawyer, as she juggles her work and increasingly disappointing personal life. Turns out, both are complicated by the fact that she sometimes turns into a green-skinned, 6-foot-7-inch superhero.

The majority of its nine episodes were directed by Kat Coiro, while Anu Valia helms the rest. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro, and Gao executive produce alongside Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Also starring Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and Mark Ruffalo, the show is set to continue on Thursdays. Benedict Wong, as Wong, and Charlie Cox (as Daredevil) are also geared up to cameo. While we wait for the next episode to land on Disney Plus, check out our breakdown of the Marvel timeline to get you up to speed on the MCU.