Sharpen your scalpels – Surgeon Simulator 2 is out next year

Prep your patients, doctors: Surgeon Simulator 2 is on its way.

Though developer Bossa has yet to solidify a firm release date or the platform for the highly anticipated sequel, the studio has revealed the title will drop in 2020. It also looks as though four-player co-op – and hopefully competitive! – surgery will also be available.

Here, take a peek at its launch cinematic trailer as you follow an inanimate object – later revealed to be a severed head – "as it makes its way through the confines of a mysterious medical facility via the building’s various rigs and contraptions, including conveyor belts, bowling alleys, and um… high-speed laundry carts".

"Arriving in 2020, the electrifying sequel that is Surgeon Simulator 2 promises to inject a delirious dose of adrenaline straight into the heart of the original, cranking everything up to a whole new level," teases the video description. "Not to mention, throws in a handful (or four?) of surprises along the way!"

“Surgery will, of course, remain at the heart of the experience, but as the trailer suggests, Surgeon Simulator 2 will be a vastly expanded offering promising true co-operation, at the very least," the studio added by way of a press release (thanks, VG24/7 ).

The original game popped you into the shoes of Dr Nigel Burke, a would-be surgeon with a less-than-conventional toolkit. It went on to release on PC, PlayStation 4, Android, PSVR, iOS, and most recently, Nintendo Switch. As a result, the studio says "it’s gained a strong cult following over the years", and "continues to generate over 400k views/day on YouTube".

To be kept up to date on future plans, you can sign up now at bossa.games/Surgeon2 .