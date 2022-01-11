Matrix concept artist Geof Darrow returns with a new Shaolin Cowboy comic

Writer/artist Geof Darrow is working on a new Shaolin Cowboy series to debut later this year from Dark Horse Comics - and according to Darrow, he's already completed all seven issues.

"I have finished my next comic book series. It will be announced soon. A seven-issue series beginning in April," Darrow tweets . "My end is finished. It is up to Dark Horse now. Shaolin C in 'Cruel to be Kin.' 205 pages of not world-changing stuff."

Darrow says that this will be more "action-packed" than the previous Shaolin Cowboy series, and Dave Stewart is currently coloring it.

Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to be Kin #2 cover (Image credit: Geof Darrow (Dark Horse Comics))

Darrow's creator-owned Shaolin Cowboy series follows a former Shaolin monk who makes a quixotic journey across a psychedelic version of Earth populated with giant mutant sharks, robots, ninja, and more. The unnamed monk isn't much of a talker though, but is prone to fighting, and not just with his hands - with guns, knives, and swords in his arsenal as well.

The interest in Shaolin Cowboy, however, is just as much for the character as it is the highly-detailed artwork of Geof Darrow. Darrow, who drew concept art for all four Matrix films, became a popular comics artists with works such as Hard Boiled and Big Guy and Rusty the Robot .

In 2021, Dark Horse republished all three Shaolin Cowboy series to date - Shemp Buffett , Who'll Stop The Reign? , and Start Trek - and are still available through your local comic shop or bookstore.

Shaolin Cowboy: Cruel to be Kin #1 (of 7) is anticipated in April.