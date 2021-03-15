Severed Steel is a new cyberpunk shooter with Superhot and F.E.A.R. vibes

If you're feeling more starved for cyberpunk action than you thought you'd be at this point in your life - not pointing any fingers - you have something new to look forward to.

This new trailer for Severed Steel is our best look yet at the new first-person shooter from Greylock Studio, and it also reveals its planned release date of summer 2021 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. According to Greylock, Severed Steel is "single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time," and a vengeance-seeking protagonist who has one arm and agility to spare.

So far, so futuristic shooter - but the part of the trailer that really gave me pause was those flips. I'm so used to game cameras just locking out when they pivot all the way down or up, especially in first-person shooters, but it looks like Severed Steel is really taking this acrobatic action thing seriously. Just try to keep your lunch down while you're headshotting cyber-thugs upside down.

On top of flipping and sliding down hallways, you'll be able to carve your own path through environments by making the most of voxel-based destructible environments. Or just recreate your own Matrix lobby scene complete with crumbling pillars. Either option is perfectly valid.

I'm probably dating myself here, but the first thing I thought of when I saw all the slow motion and acrobatic shooting was F.E.A.R. That's a big compliment, at least in referring to the action; F.E.A.R. went to some pretty weird places by the end of the trilogy...