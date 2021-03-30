Seth Rogen addresses rumors that Emma Watson stormed off This is the End set

Seth Rogen has addressed rumors that Emma Watson stormed off set after refusing to film a controversial scene in the 2013 movie This is the End . Rogen brought up the rumors in a recent interview, but didn't appear to dispel them.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?" he told British GQ . "I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye."

Starring James Franco, Craig Robinson, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, and Danny McBride, Channing Tatum, and Michael Cera alongside Rogen and Watson, the comedy follows fictionalized versions of its cast in the wake of a global apocalypse. Rogen co-directed and co-wrote the movie with his long-time collaborator Evan Goldberg.

However, although Rogen implied there were no hard feelings between him and Watson, he also didn't deny that she stormed off – the actor took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave," he wrote. "It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's shitty that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullshit."

The scene in question is the of the movie's more out-there moments – it involves McBride playing a cannibal and Tatum as his gimp.

"I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable situation. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together," Rogen continued. "I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."