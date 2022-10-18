Sekiro meets Hades in this proudly weird RPG that's caught fire on Steam

This quirky indie's blend of Sekiro and Hades is hitting the spot with Steam players.

Hades is generally considered one of the best indies that money can buy, thanks to its stunning visual style and a combat system that constantly keeps you coming back for more. But if you've already helped Zagreus escape the Underworld for the umpteenth time, and you're not one to shy away from a challenge, Weird RPG could be just the indie you're looking for.

Developed by yuzhen, this action-RPG features the faced-paced combat and isometric perspective of Supergiant Games' spectacular roguelike, mixed with the punishing difficulty of FromSoftware's Sekiro. Enemies pack a punch, and victory in battle relies on swiftly dodging incoming blows while finding the right moment to sweep in with your own counterattack.

Weird RPG is, as the title suggests, also very weird. It's got a bunch of bizarre weaponry and equipment, like a sword with stats that change depending on your graphics card and a helmet that deals damage if you speak into your microphone. There are also a ton of jokes and odd humour thrown in for good measure. You can see Weird RPG in all its goofy glory in the trailer below.

Weird RPG launched earlier this month on Steam, and it's been going down very well with fans so far. At the time of writing, the game is sitting at an impressive 93% user rating from 897 reviews, equating to "very positive". One reviewer says, "This is by far the weirdest, most creatively strange game I've played this year, and that's saying something." Another describes it as "A simple ARPG based on loot, with some creativity and a satisfying gameplay loop," adding it's "Worth the couple bucks for sure."

