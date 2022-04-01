SecretLab gaming chair deals feature up to $130 off the brand's best models

On the hunt for a new set of cushions? Secretlab's gaming chair deals are now offering up to $130 off the brand's most popular models for a limited time.

The deepest discounts are reserved for the Secretlab Omega 2020 Series in NAPA leather which is selling for $719 (down from $849). While an older model, this unit is forged of premium leather instead of a bonded or PVC alternative. However, if you're after something a little more premium, we'd recommend checking out the Titan Evo 2022 for higher value gaming chair deals.

The Titan Evo is our number one pick for the best gaming chair on the market, and we're seeing discounts on all manner of colors and material configurations this weekend. The largest discount is reserved for the TI10 which is reduced to only $574 (down from $624) for a full $50 off. Considering just how premium these seats are, these gaming chair deals are not to be missed.

Also of note are the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 in stealth black for just $519 (was $549) but you can also pick up the Softweave Cookies and Cream fabric for only $539 (was $569). There are also branded Secretlab gaming chairs that are discounted, too, including the Dark Knight Titan Evo 2022 model for only $594 (was $624) for any Batman fans.

In our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review, we said that the chair will: "leave rival brands shifting uncomfortably in their seats". As far as build quality and feature sets go, this one is hard to beat.

You can find more gaming chair deals at the Secretlab website. You'll find all of today's offers just below and plenty more of the latest cheap gaming chair deals from other brands further down the page.

Today's best Secretlab gaming chair deals

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Stealth | $550 $519 at Secretlab

Save $31 - The standard black Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 model is available with a $31 saving. While not the most extensive discount, we rarely see money off the latest models.



Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Cookies & Cream | $569 $539 at Secretlab

Save $30 - This Cookies & Cream edition Secretlab Titan Evo features the Softweave design instead of PVC / bonded leather, at a price comparable to the standard rate for those cheaper models.



Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 TI10 | $624 $574 at Secretlab

Save $50 - This is the largest saving available in the Secretlab gaming chair sale that we're able to find, with this model coming with the branded headrest pillow (normally worth $70).



Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Dark Knight | $624 $594 at Secretlab

Save $30 - This Batman-themed Secretlab chair comes just under the $600 mark. We haven't seen too many discounts available on this model since the launch, so this is a gaming chair deal worth paying attention to if you're Vengeance.



Secretlab Titan 2020 Series NAPA Leather | $899 $769 at Secretlab

Save $130 - While an older model, the Secretlab Titan 2020 is made of NAPA genuine leather instead of PVC or bonded alternatives. This is a softer leather material leading to a more premium, and comfortable, feeling seat overall. Ideal for anyone wanting the real deal at a great price today.



More of today's best gaming chair deals

If you're after more gaming chair deals then our price comparison software has you covered of all manufacturers and models.

Furnish your setup with the best gaming desks and best standing desks.