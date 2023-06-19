If you weren't already excited for Secret Invasion then you may have to re-examine those expectations as Samuel L. Jackson has just promised that it will be something special.

The Nick Fury star, who is finally headlining his own MCU project 15 years after making his debut during the Iron Man post-credits scene, has teased that the upcoming television show "ranks as number one" when it comes to Marvel productions he has appeared in. That's of course quite the statement given that Jackson has starred in the likes of the brilliant Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In fact, he compares Secret Invasion to the latter telling journalists at a press conference GamesRadar+ attended that it follows in the beloved film's footsteps: "I really loved Winter Soldier so that tone flows into this in a very real kind of way. It's a story about people doing people stuff you know, without all these superheroes coming in to save or help you."

And that isn't the first time that comparisons between the two have been made. In an interview from the June issue of Total Film magazine, producer Jonathan Schwartz revealed that they have a lot to thank The Winter Soldier for: "It certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. Secret Invasion takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into

Nick. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love."

Fury is indeed the headline act as we see him return to Earth to help uncover a dangerous threat. It turns out that a group of shapeshifting Skrulls have steadily been infiltrating positions of power across the world with perilous intentions and it's unclear who can be trusted.

We will start to find out who we can have faith in when the first episode of Secret Invasion premieres on Disney Plus on June 21, with subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday. For more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best shows on Disney Plus.