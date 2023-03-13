Scream 6 slashes up a franchise best opening weekend at the box office

Scream 6 has scored a franchise best opening weekend, beating out the competition to reign at number one at the US box office.

The film scored a $44.5 million domestic debut weekend total, easily beating Scream 5's $30 million and the franchise's previous best opening result, Scream 3's $34 million (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)). Internationally, the film made an extra $22.6 million, bringing the weekend total to a franchise record $67.1 million global opening.

Scream 6's scarily strong opening tally pushed it above the Adam Driver-starring 65, the Woody Harrelson-starring Champions, and Michael B. Jordan's Creed 3, meaning Ghostface reigns supreme at the US box office (though Creed 3 still sits atop the international box office).

The sixquel sees the return of legacy characters Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, while Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown all reprise their roles from Scream 5. Franchise star Neve Campbell, however, did not return due to a pay dispute.

In the film, the Scream 5 survivors have relocated to New York City – but the past isn't done with them as a new spree of bloody Ghostface murders begin, and the Carpenter sisters are once again at the center of the killer's plans.

No seventh installment has been announced just yet, but, judging by the massive success of the box office, it seems likely that a follow-up could be on the cards. That remains to be seen, however.

Scream 6 is in theaters now. For even more on the movie, check out our exclusive interview with the filmmakers and cast, along with our deep dives into the Scream 6 ending explained and the Scream 6 post-credits scene.