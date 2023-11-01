Scott Pilgrim anime showrunners address possibility of a second season

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off creators Bryan O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski have weighed in on the possibility of the Netflix anime series getting another season – and it's not looking good for those hoping for a second chapter.

In the new issue of SFX magazine, which features David Tennant as Doctor Who on the cover, Grabinski admitted that he and O'Malley, who penned the graphic novels in which the show is based, "have not thought about anything past" the first season for now.

"This season is a story that has an end," he explained, before instilling some hope in fans: "But I love this world, the cast and the characters. If Bryan and I sat down one day and started brainstorming and thinking of other stories to tell, and the cast wanted to do it, then great, but I put 10,000% of my brain into this season and I think it has a great ending."

"I didn't want this to end in the middle – I hate it when that happens in a show or a movie," O'Malley chimed in, sounding slightly less keen on doing more. "We wrote something that comes to a full stop. I really look at it like a beautiful piece of jewelry that we all got to work on together, and we're just trying to make it great."

Reuniting the cast from Edgar Wright's 2010 adaptation of the source material, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off promises to be "a new adventure" for the titular bass player (Michael Cera) and his crush Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). It may very well answer what happens after you beat off the seven evil exes of your crush to win her over...?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix on November 17. For more from our chat with Grabinski and O'Malley, check out the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover and is available on newsstands from today (Wednesday, November 1).