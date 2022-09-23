Scorn playtime revealed: Here's how long the "gruesome" horror game will take you

Developer Ebb Software has revealed the playtime of its upcoming H.G. Giger and Lovecraft-inspired horror Scorn, and now we know it won't take too terribly long to get through the "horrifying experience."

Scorn is due out on October 21 for Xbox Series X/S and PC, just in time for Halloween. And now that Scorn's playtime has been officially confirmed, we can safely say you'll have plenty of time to finish it before it's time to blow out the Jack-o'-lanterns.

How long does it take to beat Scorn?

(Image credit: Ebb Software)

Scorn takes about 6 - 8 hours to beat, according to developer Ebb Software. The studio revealed the approximate Scorn playtime during a recent AMA over on Reddit (opens in new tab), clarifying that your own playthrough could take longer "depending on the playstyle."

In the same response, the developer explained how puzzles are key to Scorn's gameplay, so depending on your proficiency in video game puzzle-solving, you could see your own playtime extend into the double digits. "Puzzles are the key for players to progress through the game but still, all kinds of players will be able to enjoy the world they will be thrown in."

6 - 8 hours is on the shorter side compared to a lot of modern games – not that that's a bad thing – but it's pretty in-line when you compare it to other recent narrative-focused horror games, like Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil Village. Plus, when our Scorn preview warns the game is so gruesome it's giving GR's Joe Donnelly actual nightmares, 6 - 8 hours sounds a lot more palatable than 60 - 80 hours, no?

Asked if there are any post-launch plans for Scorn, Ebb Software said (opens in new tab) it's too early to say. "Let's all enjoy the horrifying experience of Scorn."

Fill your Halloween with the best horror games available now, just don't blame us for your weird dreams.