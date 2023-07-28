You can call this Saw phone number for a scary surprise

Lionsgate has released a spooky phone number you can call in order to speak to Jigsaw himself.

When you call the number, embedded below, Tobin Bell's John Kramer answers and says he would like to play a game. The call lasts for 40 or so seconds before he asks you to text, "I want to play a game" to the same phone number in order to unlock a "challenge" of sorts. Well, it doesn't knock you out and put you in a Saw trap but it does link you to a first-look photo of Jigsaw in Saw X. That's way better than having a bear trap fixed to your jaw, right?

A first look at Bell in Saw X was revealed this month as part of San Diego Comic-Con, with the film receiving an earlier release date.

310-564-8144Call it. Trust us. #SawXJuly 27, 2023 See more

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Saw X, which takes place between Saw I and Saw II, sees a terminally ill and desperate John Kramer travel to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. John immediately seeks revenge – by putting the con artists through his signature Saw traps.

Kevin Greutert (Saw VI, Saw VII) directs from a screenplay by Peter Goldfinger (Jigsaw, Spiral) and Josh Stolberg.

The cast includes Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa, and sees Shawnee Smith return as Amanda Young.

Saw X will hit theaters on September 29. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.