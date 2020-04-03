Save over 40% with this cheap PlayStation Plus deal for a full year

Anyone needing to renew their membership - or those in need of something to do while stuck indoors - should take a look at this cheap PlayStation Plus deal. A 12-month subscription has tumbled in price on CDKeys to just $34.69 in the US (a huge drop of 42%) and £41.99 in the UK. That's a hearty reduction of 16%.

Because PS Plus is normally $60 / £50, this cheap PlayStation Plus deal is a significant and very welcome bargain. It's certainly worth the cash; the service is necessary to play most PS4 games. You also get a couple of free games each month as long as you maintain your subscription, not to mention a variety of exclusive offers.

Want to know what games you'll get for signing up this month? The free PS Plus games for April include PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

There isn't a catch, either. Unlike a few of CDKeys' offers, this one isn't exclusive to new subscribers - anyone can take advantage of it. It will stack on top of your existing membership too, so anyone who wants to bulk up their sub ahead of time can happily do so.

There's no need to wait for it to be delivered, either. Your digital code will drop straight into your email inbox, allowing you get started straight away.

