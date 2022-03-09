Save up to $350 in Best Buy's latest RTX gaming laptop deals

Best Buy currently has some great RTX gaming laptop deals this week, with savings of up to $350 on offer. If you've been looking for a saving on some laptops and have been eyeing up any with newer graphics cards, Best Buy may have something in store for you thanks to prices on RTX 3050 devices and higher dipping as low as $849.99.

Starting strong, we have the MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop with $150 off - it's now just $849 at Best Buy. This is a decent rig and a fantastic saving, as it comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Great for anyone wanting RTX gaming laptop deals, in other words. And with a 15.6" display with FHD and a 512GB SSD, $850 is quite the bargain on what could be one of the best gaming laptops for newcomers.

If you're looking for something with a little more power, however, look no further. At $1,249.99, the MSI Stealth 15M is equipped with the same processor as the GF63 but comes with an upgraded GPU - the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. And with a $350 saving, this deal sounds perfect already. It also has a 15.6" display with 144hz and a massive 1TB SSD.

Lastly, Best Buy have a fantastic deal on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus with a saving of $300 for an AMD Ryzen 9, a processor that has set a new standard for high-performance processors. At $1,549.99, the laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, which comes equipped with some of the best laptops on the market. This laptop also has a fantastic display at 15.6" QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution and 1TB SSD. With $300 off, this is a fantastic saving on a quality laptop.

While these don't all qualify as 'cheap gaming laptop deals', there's a lot of value to be had with this round of offers.

If these don't fit the bill, check out the following gaming laptop offers.

