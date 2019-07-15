Save up to 36% on a terrific BenQ gaming monitor for Amazon Prime Day

There have been some cracking Amazon Prime Day game deals this year, and there are still plenty more to enjoy. This is definitely one that stands out. Right now, you can save big on the BenQ EX3203R curved gaming monitor, as its price has been cut to just $450 in the US and £335 in the UK. This is a great saving on both counts and represents the joint lowest ever in the USA and the lowest ever, by a distance, in the UK. What a time to be alive. But seriously, it is, because this is a wonderful monitor that I can personally vouch for.

The EX3203R's slim design and curved screen heighten immersion in games, while the on-screen picture quality is exceedingly crisp, vibrant and full of color. It's advertised as best for racing games, but having used it myself it excels in any genre: its speedy refresh rate and response time keep pictures smooth and fluid even in fast-paced games, and the HDR and stunningly detailed image quality ensures all games look their best. Whether you're a PC gamer, console player, or both, this would be a fine investment as a gaming monitor or part of a larger setup. Either way, particularly at this price, you would not be disappointed and it would soon pay for itself.

BenQ EX3203R 32" 1440p 144Hz| $450 (save $250) on Amazon

Its lowest ever price, and an absolute no-brainer if you're after a well-crafted, genuinely excellent monitor. Plus it is nowhere near the mad prices you often see with top-end gaming panels.View Deal

BenQ EX3203R 32" 1440p 144Hz| £335 (save £100) on Amazon

The monitor is its lowest ever price in the UK too, but it is only for Prime members here.View Deal

You can see how it stacks up against its contemporaries here in our take on the best gaming monitors here. If you want to make the most of the higher end monitors, you'll need one of the best gaming PCs, a PS4 Pro deal or an Xbox One X deal. I know that if I could, I'd race home with an EX3203R under my arms.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.