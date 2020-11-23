Save $69 on Apple Watch 6 with this nice and early Amazon discount

If you've been holding out for an Apple Watch 6, congratulations - your patience just paid off. Amazon is currently offering the 40mm version of the watch for $329.98 in both its blue and red colors, which is a discount of $69 off the standard price. You can still save some cash even if you prefer the larger 44mm model, with discounts ranging from $20 to $69 depending on your color choice.

If you're an Apple fan, you know how rare it is to find any kind of a discount on the company's new hardware. Slashing nearly $70 off the price just two months after they hit shelves is nearly unheard of. You aren't losing out on any features for these savings, either: you have your choice between the 40mm and 44mm sizes, and both include built-in GPS so you can track your exercise or take calls and reply to texts all from your wrist.

Though everybody can appreciate the new always-on Retina display being 2.5x brighter (and thus way easier to see when you're outdoors), fitness and health are really where the latest generation of Apple Watch shines. It includes built-in support for detailed exercise tracking, and you can check both your blood oxygen and get a detailed ECG to check up on your heart right from the watch.

Apple Watch 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm): $399 $329.98 at Amazon (save $69)

This slightly smaller model is ideal for smaller wrists, or even just for folks who like a more subtle look for their wristwear. Saving $69 off the sticker price on this hot new Apple gadget is a rare treat.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm): $429 $359.98 at Amazon (save $69)

The bigger version gives you a little more screen real estate and is ideal for folks with bigger wrists (or fingers). Take $69 off the MSRP for one of the best Apple deals we're likely to see all year.

View Deal

If you're looking for more ways to enhance your mobile kit, make sure you check out our guide to the best gaming tablets .