Save $630 with this early Black Friday gaming PC deal and get an RTX 3060 Ti rig for less right now

It's a little unconventional as far as the early Black Friday gaming PC deals go, but at Dell, you can currently save $630 on the XPS Special Edition desktop, which packs in an RTX 3060 Ti card - one of the best graphics cards for gaming - at an aggressive price point.

The XPS Desktop Special Edition is retailing for only $1,469.99 (reduced from $2,100) and includes features that we rarely ever see at this price point for a machine featuring this GPU. Considering some other early Black Friday gaming PC deals rocking similar hardware, this extensive discount here really is something of a hidden gem. This is particularly attractive as we're seeing RTX 3060 Ti stock continue to climb in price at the moment.

For your money, you're not only getting the sweet graphics card but also 32GB RAM (where prebuilt rigs in this price range usually feature only 16GB), an 11th-generation i7 processor, and a 1TB NVMe SSD and a high-speed 1TB HDD giving you a mass of storage for your games and files.

As far as RTX 3060 PCs are concerned, this is one of the better offers that we've come across this side of Black Friday, and while largely unassuming in its visual aesthetics, you're unlikely to find a flashier machine of the same spec for a price point close to this right now.

XPS Desktop Special Edition | $2,100 $1,469.99 at Dell

Save $630 - Considering the specs on offer here, it's aggressively priced for what you're getting even though it may not look like much from the offset. Features: Intel Core i7-11700, RTX 3060 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.

