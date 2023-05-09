Save almost $1,000 on this open-box ASUS G15 gaming laptop in excellent condition

We see hundreds of deals on a monthly basis, but this ASUS gaming laptop is certainly one of the best we've seen for quite some time, offering a major saving on both a brand-new model and one in excellent condition.

Usually priced at $1,699.99, Best Buy has discounted a brand-new ASUS ROG Strix G16 Advantage Edition gaming laptop to $1,099.99 (opens in new tab). This represents a huge $600 discount (35%) and throws in one month of Xbox Game Pass for free. It's great value for money considering it comes with an AMD Ryzen 8 5980HX processor, Radeon RX 6800M graphics card (sits in between an RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 for reference), 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6 QHD screen.

Better yet, Best Buy is offering an open-box version of the same ASUS laptop in excellent condition for $725 (opens in new tab). That's a humongous $975 discount, slashing 57% off the asking price. Best Buy's description for products in excellent condition means that it looks "brand new – with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs – and includes all original parts and accessories. The product will be in its original packaging or a suitable replacement box". It also disclaims that the product might not include the owner's manual or manufacturer registration card. If you're happy to overlook all of this, then you can make an enormous saving.

It's also worth checking out the best gaming laptops 2023 to see if any other model sparks your interest. That said, this ASUS open-box deal is a real steal and likely won't last long.

Another great budget entry-level gaming laptop is this refurbished Lenovo Slim 7i at $607.99, which has just received a $682 drop in price from its typical $1289.99 MSRP. It comes packed with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 and a 14-inch screen. More gaming laptop deals can be found below:

