Save 50% on Betrayal at House on the Hill, Star Wars Villainous, and more with this board game deal

You can currently get many new, high-profile games for much less in this Target (opens in new tab)board game sale with a buy one, get one half price offer.

There are plenty of noteworthy titles within the sale, but Betrayal at House on the Hill third edition might be the standout. If you buy another title from the promotion, you'll be getting it for $20.95 at Target (opens in new tab) rather than $41.99. Because the lowest current discount has only reduced the price to $30 or so, that's quite the bargain.

Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side (a recent spinoff of the popular series) is another big-hitter that's included in the sale. If you get another game to go with it, you'll get this Star Wars board game for 50% less than normal - in other words, $19.95 at Target (opens in new tab) instead of almost $40. In our experience, the core Villainous games don't tend to go down much in price, so that's not an opportunity to miss.

You can see these deals below, along with a few more further down the page.

Betrayal at House on the Hill (3rd Ed) | Buy 1, get 1 half-price

Save $20.95 - The new version of Betrayal is just as excellent as its predecessor, so seeing it here for 50% less (which is the cheapest it's ever been, by the way) is not an opportunity to miss.



Star Wars Villainous | Buy 1, get 1 half-price

Save $19.95 - Because it's such a new game, you'll struggle to find Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side for less than this. It's genuinely great too, so we'd highly recommend taking advantage of the offer while you can.



