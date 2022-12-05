SAS: Rogue Heroes season 2 in the works from Peaky Blinders creator

SAS: Rogue Heroes is officially returning for season 2. The show launched to 3.8 million viewers and episode 1 was watched by almost 10 million people in its first 28 days after it premiered on October 30.

SAS: Rogue Heroes is set in Cairo, Egypt, in 1941 and follows the formation of the UK's Special Air Service (AKA the SAS), a unit that specializes in things like counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and covert reconnaissance. When eccentric young officer David Stirling (played by Sex Education's Adam Swindells) is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong, he uses the time to come up with a radical new plan and sets out to recruit the boldest and brightest soldiers. Season 1 ended with Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell) taking over from Stirling following a dramatic turn of events.

"After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story," series creator Steven Knight said in a statement. "Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

Knight, who's best known for creating the period crime drama Peaky Blinders, wrote the series, while Tom Shankland directed – he's previously helmed episodes of TV shows including The Leftovers, House of Cards, and The Serpent. The series also stars Alfie Allen, Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, and House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney.

All episodes of SAS: Rogue Heroes season 1 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.