New trailer for anticipated JRPG from the creator of Dragon Ball features Armored Core-style combat and a whole load of bad guys

A new trailer for Sand Land, a new JRPG adaptation of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's beloved manga, just debuted at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

As the name might suggest, Sand Land focuses on a desert, but this trailer has the action firmly focused on Forest Land and its oppressive army. Main protagonists Beelzebub, Thief, and Rao face off against the likes of General Krowa, General Rosetta and her Rosetta Brigade, and devious General Epi. We also get a much closer look at new character Ann, as well as a handful of the other faces Beelzebub - or 'Prince' as he's known to his friends - will come up against throughout the game.

As well as all those characters, Sand Land's new trailer shows off plenty of combat. The comically-constructed vehicles that defined the original manga are back in their drives, offering battle scenes that seem as though they've been lifted directly from an anime version of Armored Core. Of course, Prince is pretty handy in a fight himself, and the trailer shows off his battle skills too.

Launching on April 26, Sand Land is available to pre-order now. Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the standard edition of the game also comes with a preorder bonus of the survivalist camo pack, which offers all of the game's customizable in-game vehicles a new paint job. There's also a deluxe edition, which features that same preorder bonus in addition to the Speed Demon Pack, which contains consumables and tank weapons, decals, and housing DLC. And finally, the Collector's Edition offers all that, in addition to a steelbook, postcard set, and a customizable Beelzebub statue.

If you just can't wait until April 26, you can jump into the Sand Land demo, which is available now. Your demo data won't transfer to the full game, but as it's more of an exploration of the JPRG's world than a story-focused demo, that shouldn't hamper your enjoyment.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.