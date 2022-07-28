Sylvester Stallone is a reluctant superhero pulled out of hiding in new Samaritan trailer

Amazon has released the first trailer for Samaritan, the upcoming movie starring Sylvester Stallone as a retired superhero who's reluctantly pulled back into the fray.

Stallone's character Joe Smith, AKA Samaritan, is a superhero who went missing and was reported dead after an epic battle two decades ago. Now, as we see in the trailer, he has a new life working as a refuse collector. Javon Walton, who's known for his roles in Euphoria and The Umbrella Academy season 3, plays Joe's young neighbor Sam, who discovers the secret alter ego he's tried to leave behind. As the city descends into crime and chaos, Sam hopes to convince Joe to return to his superhero roots.

The movie also stars Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, and Moisés Arias and it's helmed by Julius Avery, who previously directed the 2014 crime thriller Son of a Gun and the 2018 action horror Overlord. Samaritan was originally meant to have a theatrical release in November 2020, before being delayed to December 2020 and June 2021 due to the pandemic. It's finally arriving on our screens, on Prime Video, this summer.

Screenwriter Bragi F. Schut penned the script around a decade ago, before adapting the story into a series of graphic novels published by Mythos Comics in 2014. The story is described as a dark, new take on the superhero genre.

Samaritan arrives on the streamer on August 26.