First Saltburn trailer is a trippy hedonistic glimpse at Barry Keoghan and Promising Young Woman director’s next movie

The trailer for Saltburn is here, and it's every bit as intriguing as we'd hoped.

Written and directed by Promising Young Woman helmer Emerald Fennell, Saltburn follows Barry Keoghan's Oxford University student Oliver Quick as he becomes infatuated with the charismatic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). Things take a turn when Oliver invites him to meet his aristocratic – and very eccentric – family over the summer at his sprawling estate, Saltburn.

The film has been described as "a wicked tale of privilege and desire", which we get a glimpse of in the first trailer that features everything from hedonistic university balls to banquets at Felix's family home. "Lots of people get lost at Saltburn," the manor's butler tells Oliver as he struggles to find his place in Felix's world, despite those around telling him that it's "not for him". Given the teaser ends with shots of screaming and smashing glass, we'd say it might not work out how he hopes.

As well as Eternals star Keoghan and Euphoria's Elordi, the upcoming movie also features a stacked cast, including Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, Carey Mulligan, Lolly Adefope, and Reece Shearsmith.

The movie is set to open London Film Festival this year on October 4, before getting a wider release on December 1. Saltburn is Fennell's first movie since her debut feature Promising Young Woman in 2020. A hit with critics (although divisive with some viewers), it was nominated for five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won Best Original Screenplay for Fennell.

