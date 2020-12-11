Sally Hawkins on her "awful" Harry Potter audition: "I wasn’t right"

It's hard to imagine two-time Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins ever auditioning for a movie and then being rejected. Yet, as with every jobbing actor, there were a few rejections on the way to becoming one of Hollywood's most beloved actors.

Speaking to Total Film for the new issue of the magazine, Hawkins revealed that she once auditioned for the Harry Potter movies, but – as history can attest – did not land the part. Here's a snippet of the interview with Hawkins.

TF: You mainly appear in personal films like your latest, Eternal Beauty. How do you find starring in something like Godzilla: King Of The Monsters?

I’m OK with that. But you feel awkward, in that you worry about what you’ve done. You don’t want to let anyone down. You’ve got millions of dollars at stake. You think, ‘Oh god, I can’t ask for another take; they’ll shoot me in the head.’ Because it’s not really about you on that film.

How come you’ve never appeared in a Harry Potter film? So many Brit actors did!

I auditioned for one and I was awful in the audition, really bad.

That’s hard to believe...

Oh bless, that’s really kind. I think I was just nervous. [Pause] I wasn’t right, I think. I’m holding on to that – I wasn’t right. It was with a really, really good director, who I adore. The gentlest soul. But yes, I’d have been there like a shot.

Not a subscriber to Total Film? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device

Unfortunately, Hawkins did not reveal anything more about the audition, so we can only speculate about which character she auditioned to play. Perhaps the villainous Bellatrix Lestrange, portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter? Lily Potter, Harry's mother who went on to be played by Geraldine Somerville? Or Sybill Trelawney, played by Emma Thompson? Either way, Hawkins could have another shot at a role in the series thanks to Fantastic Beasts 3...

Eternal Beauty is out now. For our full interview with Hawkins, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits shelves real and digital this Friday, December 11. Check out the new covers of Total Film below: the one on the right is on its way to subscribers right now.

The new issue of Total Film magazine is out on Friday: in our 2020 Review of the Year we take a look back at the highs, lows and WTFs of the year in movies! The exclusive cover on the left is on its way to subscribers now... pic.twitter.com/8SOkig3fFCDecember 8, 2020

If you’re a fan of Total Film magazine, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect, and with our latest subscription offer, you’ll get two free Mandalorian Funko Pops with a year’s subscription! Plus, you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers like the one that’s currently on its way to subscribers right now. (Ts & Cs apply, follow link for full details.)