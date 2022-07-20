Saints Row reboot has officially gone gold

Saints Row has officially gone gold ahead of its launch next month.

The reboot of the long-standing action-packed franchise has finally gone gold, with a release date of August 23 pencilled-in. Those looking forward to the new game should take comfort in the news that there probably won't be any further delays to the forthcoming game now that it's finally gone gold.

#SaintsRow is officially gold - locked and loaded for August 23 - pre-order now: https://t.co/8KeHoEexIs pic.twitter.com/cUZruwYX0fJuly 19, 2022 See more

Since we're over a month out from launch, there's still plenty of time to get in on the Saints Row Boss Factory character customization tool. If you didn't already know, last month developer Volition unveiled a small demo that let players create their own custom characters ahead of the final game launching in August.

Then, when the final game launches next month, Boss Factory players can transfer over their character from the demo to the final game. In fact, when we went hands-on with Saints Row earlier this year, we were pretty staggered at the amount of customization options available for characters, including elf ears, prosthetic limbs, and much more.

As for their part, Volition previously told us that a Saints Row reboot was necessary to "keep moving forward with the times." Considering the new Saints Row reboot is tasked with reviving a franchise that began in the heydays of the Xbox 360 and PS3, it's got a lot riding on its shoulders, but Volition seems confident it can breathe new life into the chaotic series.

Head over to our extended Saints Row preview from May to see how the capers around Santo Ileso are shaking out.