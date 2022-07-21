Saints Row crossplay is cross-gen, but not cross-platform

Deep Silver has confirmed that Saints Row crossplay is only in place for players looking to group up across multiple generations in the same console family, with no option to let PlayStation and Xbox fans join up.

"There is cross-gen play," a representative for publisher Deep Silver tells GamesRadar+. "So Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S co-op is doable, and PS4 to PS5 is too - but not cross-console play." The rep could not immediately confirm whether there would be crossplay between the console versions and PC, but we'll update this story if we learn more.

Like previous entries in the series, the new Saints Row will feature two-player co-op, allowing you and a friend to cause chaos together. The campaign is playable from start to finish in co-op, and the second player can drop in or out at any time, bringing their own customized Boss character with them. You'll also have a prank meter that you can use to turn your friend into a toilet or any number of other inanimate objects.

Our own Alyssa Mercante recently got some hands-on preview time with Saints Row, and came away impressed with the game's robust side content, but found it tough to warm up to the new tone associated with the game's younger cast. The new Saints Row combat is still ridiculous enough to let you shove a grenade down an enemy's pants, at least.

Saints Row is set to launch on August 23, 2022 across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One.

