Sabretooth and the Exiles brings the malevolent mutant back with his own team

As foreshadowed in the final issue of the recent Sabretooth limited series, the titular murderous mutant is getting another starring title in November, but this time he's got a whole crew of unsavory mutants behind him for Sabretooth and the Exiles.

Sabretooth and the Exiles runs for five issues and will be written by Victor LaValle with art from Leonard Kirk, the same creative team of the recently concluded Sabretooth solo title. And according to Marvel's just-released November 2022 solicitations, where the story was announced, Sabretooth is planning to take out his rage over being placed in the Pit of Krakoa against the whole world.

What's the Pit of Krakoa, you ask? Well, it's the secret mutant prison in the dark heart of Krakoa where mutants who are deemed to be irredeemable or who break the laws of Krakoa are sent to be exiled for all eternity in solitude.

In Sabretooth's solo limited series, he found a way to terrorize Krakoa from inside the Pit, becoming something of a metaphorical 'devil' for mutantkind, while also rallying his fellow 'Exiles', a name borrowed from a previous X-Men concept for the new team of those who were 'exiled' into the pit.

Previously, the name 'Exiles' was used for a team of Multiversal X-Men characters from a host of different realities who banded together for a long-running series of reality-spanning adventures. The name was also later used for a kind of Avengers spin-off featuring alternate versions of characters such as Kamala Khan, Valkyrie, and even a cartoon-esque Wolverine.

Sabretooth and the Exiles #1 goes on sale November 9.

